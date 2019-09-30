Investigation underway after Midlands man dies in shooting, SC coroner says

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A homicide investigation is underway after a Midlands man died following an early-morning shooting Monday, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m., Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

Mckenize Stewart was taken to an area hospital, where he died of “an apparent gunshot wound,” Baker said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the 42-year-old Sumter resident on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the news release.

Stewart’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Sumter Police Department. The coroner’s office has said the death is considered a homicide.

Information on what led to the shooting, and a possible suspect or suspects was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

