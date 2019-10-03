Pride in South Carolina brings parade, concerts and thousands to Columbia this weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

It is the 30th anniversary of Pride in South Carolina, and a celebration is planned for this weekend in Columbia.

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride will be held on Friday and Saturday with a parade, concerts and other events.

The Pride festival is annually held in October on Main Street, and organizers call it one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBT event in the state.

About 80,000 people attended last year’s Famously Hot Pride events, organizers said in a news release.

”Pride is more important than ever before,” board president Jeff March said in a news release. “I am excited to see people from all backgrounds across South Carolina come together to celebrate the LGBT community as Pride unfolds along Main Street over two days!”

The parade will be held on Friday night and is called “Get Lit!” event organizers said.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Get Lit! parade will feature floats and marchers heading down a stretch of Main Street, from Laurel to Lady streets, where it will morph into a street party that’s scheduled to start at 8 p.m., organizers said.

That’s where the music will also begin.

The 1980s group Berlin, featuring lead singer Terri Nunn, will perform a free concert, along with DJ Trevor D, according to the release.

Berlin’s song catalog includes the hits “Take My Breath Away,” “The Metro,” and “No More Words.”

The street festival, which is in its eighth year, and music will continue on Saturday.

Starting at noon, the festival will include vendors, entertainment and speakers on multiple venues, including the #LoveWins Stage at the intersection of Lady and Main streets, according to the release.

They will give way to other musical acts, including Lorrie Morgan, Sheena Easton and Deborah Cox, organizers said.

Easton had a number of hits in the 80s, including “9 to 5 (Morning Train),” “The Lover In Me,” and “For Your Eyes Only,” and collaborated with Kenny Rogers and Prince among others.

Morgan had hits in the 80s and 90s, as the country music singer made the charts with “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No,” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.”

Cox is a singer and actress who graduated from backing up Celine Dion to having 90s hits with dance songs “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” “We Can’t Be Friends,” and “Where Do We Go From Here.”

Also taking the stage will be RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Performers — Phoenix, Detox, Mariah Balenciaga, Kimora Blac, & Roxxxy Andrews. They will also be at the festival’s after party held at The Senate at Tin Roof, according to the release. That 18-and-older event will start at 11 p.m., with tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door, organizers said.

A full list of scheduled events for the week is available online at Pride’s website.

South Carolina Pride is a nonprofit that serves the LGBTQ+ community, according to the release.

”This year we are celebrating 30 years of the pride movement being a part of South Carolina,” March said in the release. “In 1989, hundreds gathered for the first Pride rally on the State House steps. Today, we honor their work and the efforts of many since, as we march down Main Street as one strong family for the LGBT community. Our goal at the end of the day (is) to make sure everyone (feels) at home here in S.C.”

