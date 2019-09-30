Columbia has SC’s only Forever 21, which declared bankruptcy and will close stores

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of American shopping for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why. Sears’ filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday included notice it was closing the South Hill Mall location. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of American shopping for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why. Sears’ filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday included notice it was closing the South Hill Mall location.

Fashion retailer Forever 21 declared bankruptcy Sunday night.

A statement from the company said filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection does not mean it is going out of business, but it is planning to close nearly 200 stores across the U.S.

What that means for Columbia’s Forever 21 store remains to be seen.

One of the most visible stores at Columbiana Centre, it is the lone Forever 21 location in South Carolina.

Messages left with Columbiana Centre’s general manager Monday were not immediately returned.

Information on which stores could close was not available, but Forever 21 wants to close 178 in an effort to focus on more profitable parts of its structure, Reuters reported.

“We have requested approval to close up to 178 stores across the U.S. The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” the company said in an email, according to Reuters.

The company founded in 1984 is also planning to close its international locations in Asia and Europe, per BusinessWire.

Forever 21 has 815 stores across the world, CNBC reported.

As a company, Forever 21 has previously left Columbiana Centre.

In March 2018, the Columbia shopping mall was one of 13 across the U.S. to become a home for Forever 21’s cosmetics store — Riley Rose.

The Columbia location has since closed its doors for good, and the closest Riley Rose is in Florida.

Information on why the cosmetics store owned by Forever 21 left Columbia was not available.

“Forever 21 (will) continue to operate its stores as usual, while the company takes positive steps to reorganize the business so we can return to profitability and refocus on delivering incredible styles and fashion you love for many years to come,” the letter to customers said.

Gift cards will continue to be accepted, and all return and exchange policies remain in effect, according to the company.

“Most importantly, our stores are open and it will continue to feel like a normal day — you will not see any changes in our stores.”

