Elizabeth Warren moves ahead of Bernie Sanders in new SC 2020 poll

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders’ political footing has further stumbled in South Carolina, all while one of his U.S. Senate colleagues has gained newfound momentum in the early voting state, according to a new Winthrop University 2020 poll.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, clinched 17% support among likely S.C. Democrats who plan to vote in the state’s Feb. 29 presidential primary. That edged out Sanders, who boasted only 8% support from Democrats in Winthrop’s poll released on Tuesday.

Compare that with a Monmouth University poll in July, when Sanders had 10% of support among S.C. Democrats versus Warren’s 9%.

Warren downplayed her recent poll numbers in an interview with the Rock Hill Herald on Saturday, when she campaigned at Clinton College, a historically black college.

“I don’t do polls,” Warren told the newspaper. “It’s still more than four months away from the first primaries.”

Party front runner and former Vice President Joe Biden — who holds considerable support among the state’s key black Democratic voting bloc — maintained his lead in South Carolina with 46% support among S.C. black Democrats, the Winthrop poll found.

“African Americans constitute one of the most important constituencies for the Democratic Party,” said Winthrop Poll Director Scott Huffmon. “African Americans can make up more than 60% of the Democratic presidential primary vote in South Carolina, which is a much larger portion than in the Iowa caucus or New Hampshire primary.”

Winthrop’s poll, its first in the 2020 cycle, surveyed 462 S.C. voters likely to vote in the state’s Democratic primary from Sept. 21-30.

Tuesday was the final day 2020 Democrats could qualify for the Oct. 15 presidential primary debate, needing to meet certain polling and donor thresholds decided by the Democratic National Committee. The DNC raised its qualifications for candidates to make it onto the Ohio debate stage. They needed to get at least 5% support in two polls taken in early voting states instead of just 3% in four polls.

So far, 12 candidates have qualified for the debate, to be hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

