Rolling down the aisle: Why this local’s toilet paper wedding dress is the country’s best

The bride wore ... toilet paper?

A Surfside Beach woman designed a toilet paper wedding dress and was crowned the winner of the 15th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest in New York City, according to a release.

Mimoza Haska created the winning dress with 48 double rolls of Quilted Northern Ultra Plush toilet paper, landing her a $10,000 grand prize. She beat out more than 1,500 entries with her dress. The fashion show finale event aired on national television Monday night.

Haska, 42 and originally from Albania, relies on crochet and design as a type of therapy when she misses her home country, the release states. The modern dress she designed “takes a unique approach and is entirely crocheted using thread.”

Courtesy of 15th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest

Haska, a beautician currently working to open her own salon, has participated in the contest seven times and has been in the top 10 each year, the release states. She was the contest winner in 2013 also, according to the release.

The event is presented by Charm Weddings and Quilted Northern and includes judges from television show “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” and fashion editor of Marie Claire magazine.