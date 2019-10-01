Plane crashes off Highway 905 in Longs area, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A private plane has reportedly crashed near S.C. 905 in the Longs area Tuesday morning, Horry County officials say.

Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said the department received a call for a small aircraft crash near 10478 S. Highway 905. There was one occupant on the aircraft who was uninjured, Casey said.

Thomas Loeper, assistant chief with HCFR, said when crews arrived on scene, they found the aircraft partially into the woods at the edge of a field area. Loeper said the department has notified Myrtle Beach International about the incident.

Radio and scanner traffic report a plane went down six miles south of Loris just before 11 a.m.

The crash did not cause any fuel hazard, Casey said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.