Clover man charged with murder in July Rock Hill crash, police say

York, SC

A Clover man has been charged with murder in the death of a motorcyclist in a York County crash in July, according to police and jail records.

Joseph Anthony Rufo, 43, was booked on a murder charge at the York County jail around noon Tuesday.

Dedrick Strain, 25, of Lancaster was driving a motorcycle when he was killed in a July 3 crash south of Rock Hill on U.S. 21, troopers said at the time of the crash.

Both Strain, the driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and Rufo, driver of the 2014 Chevrolet SUV, were traveling south when the SUV attempted to change lanes, troopers said at the time.

After a months-long investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol, Rufo was arrested Tuesday.

