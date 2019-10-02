Homemade explosives found inside house for sale in South Carolina, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A real-estate agent touring a vacant house in Upstate South Carolina found pipe bombs and homemade grenades, according to multiple reports.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad went to the house in Pelzer on Tuesday after the agent called 911, WHNS reports.

Deputies found two pipe bombs, “multiple” homemade grenades and blasting caps in the house, according to the station. The home had been vacant for at least two years, WHNS said.

Images shared from WYFF’s helicopter show the sheriff’s hazardous device team using a robot to investigate the explosives.

The station’s crew reported hearing a boom and seeing smoke after the robot brought one of the devices out of the house, according to WYFF.

The Realtor who found the explosives, Jake Dickens, told WSPA: “There were some devices that looked suspicious.”

“They appeared to be pipes with caps like a pipe bomb,” he said, according to the station. “When we found them we just called the sheriff’s office.”

The sheriff’s office said the property is now safe and there is no danger to the public, according to multiple reports.