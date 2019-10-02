4 arrested for York County burglaries, including teen who shot baby deer, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Deputies in York County have charged four York men in several burglaries, including a teen jailed last week for illegal killing of two baby deer while night hunting with a spotlight, officials said.

Samuel Saye Williams, accused of killing two weeks-old fawns, is one of four men in custody from multiple burglaries, said Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff’s office.

Williams, 19, of York, faces four charges from the illegal hunting, court records show. He was released on bond Sept. 26 after he was arrested by South Carolina wildlife agents from S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Williams now faces pending charges of burglary, conspiracy and larceny for the other incidents involving three other suspects, Faris said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The three others being held at York County jail pending service of multiple warrants in the burglaries are Jonathan Wayne Hamm, 21, Michael Anton Richter, 24, and Michael Vashawn Brewer, 28, according to Faris and jail records.

“We have several detectives actively working the burglary cases,” Faris said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.