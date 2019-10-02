York County property beside Carowinds sold for $29 million. Plus 6 more big sales.

SHARE COPY LINK

More land across from Carowinds has a new owner, following an almost $29 million sale on Monday.

York County land records show Alpha Z Charlotte Industrial 1 LLC, based in New York City, bought more than 37 acres at Carowinds Boulevard and Pleasant Road on Sept. 30. Crescent Lakemont II LLC sold it. The property is across Carowinds Boulevard from the theme park. The property has a commercial site on it now.

The property touches more than 53 acres on Pleasant Road that Charlotte Ind LL LLC, based in New York City, bought Sept. 17 for $38.38 million. That site includes the Britax Child Safety plant and headquarters from Pleasant Road York County LLC.

Another multi-million dollar land sale was made Sept. 25 on Main Street in Rock Hill. The 1542 E. Main St. address sold for $2 million. Denver, Col.-based TCMI LLC bought the 2 acres from E&A Investments LLC.

The site sits on East Main between intersections with Cowan and South Anderson roads, near ongoing Pennies for Progress road work. The site has an auto service center on it now.

The two Pleasant Road and one East Main are three of five property sales in York County, during September, at more than $1 million.

The former Culp Brothers building in Fort Mill sold for $1.2 million. USA Towing, the gas station and Little Caesars there are expected to remain.

The other large sale was $1.14 million Lake Wylie home on Betty Davis Road.

Chester County land records don’t show a sale at more than $1 million since Aug. 14, when Bull Run Land Management LLC bought 310 acres at Peden Bridge and Pleasant Grove roads for more than $1.3 million.

Lancaster County records show two large land sales in September. One involves 16 lots on Acorn Hill and Irongate drives, Twelve Mile Creek Road, Chippenham Avenue and Candlestick Lane. The Bent Creek properties sold Sept. 18 for more than $1.7 million.

The other sale involves 17 parcels in the same area. They sold Sept. 20 for almost $1.6 million.

