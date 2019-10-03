Verdict reached in Conway CresCom double murder trial

SHARE COPY LINK

A federal jury sentenced Brandon Council to death for shooting and killing two employees during a robbery at the Conway CresCom bank in 2017.

The jury delivered its sentencing verdict on Thursday morning after nearly three weeks of trial. The same jury convicted Council on murder and robbery last week.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Council went into the 16th Avenue branch and approached Donna Major at the teller counter. He waited about 45 seconds before pulling out a gun and shooting Major twice.

Katie Skeen screamed in her nearby office, and Council ran to her. Council shot Skeen from point-blank range and killed her.

Council then ran back to Major, who was on the floor behind the counter, and shot her in the head. He then spent minutes robbing the bank.

Council stole Skeen’s car from the parking lot and fled to North Carolina, where he picked up a prostitute and stayed at a hotel. The next day, he used a person he just met to buy a car using money from the robbery.

On Aug. 23, police arrested Council outside of a Greenville, North Carolina, hotel. FBI investigators spoke to Council, who detailed his crime spree and his reasoning.