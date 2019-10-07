Accrediting body to conduct formal review of USC’s presidential search process

SHARE COPY LINK

The University of South Carolina’s accrediting body will conduct a full, formal review of the school’s presidential search.

The issue at hand is USC’s compliance with Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) requirements that there is no “undue influence” in university matters, according a letter sent from the accrediting body’s president, Belle Wheelan, to President Robert Caslen and the chairman of USC’s board of trustees.

“After reviewing the material submitted, we have determined there is evidence of a significant accreditation-related issue,” Wheelan wrote.

The threat to USC’s accreditation has been the most severe fallout from the controversial presidential search earlier this year. A school’s accreditation allows it to access federal funds and lends credence to its degrees.

The SACS board will conduct the review in December 2019, the letter said.

USC has said it will bring in a third-party group, the Association of Governing Board of Universities and Colleges, to review “our board’s policies and practices,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in an email.

“The university of South Carolina and its board of trustees will continue to work with ...SACS in its examination of the presidential search process,” Stensland said. “Out institution is committed to SACS’ Principles of Accreditation, good governance and continuous improvement.”

