Man found dead at house fire in Harbison area, Richland County coroner says

One person was found dead Wednesday at an early morning house fire in the Harbison area of Columbia, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

At about 5:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 47 Westgrove Court, said Mike DeSumma, a spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department. That is near the intersection of Harbison Boulevard and Broad River Road.

The dead man was found at the scene, Coroner Gary Watts told The State.

Two other people were in the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported, other than the fatality, Richland County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Maria Yturria said in an interview with The State.

After seeing a fire at the home, a neighbor called 911, Yturria said.

The fire was put out by 6:30 a.m., and there was no major damage to the home, according to DeSumma.

The sheriff’s department believes the man died as a result of the fire, but no official determinations have been made, Yturria said.

The man will be publicly identified when the coroner’s office has notified the next of kin.

It is too early to tell what caused the fire, which is being investigated by the sheriff’s department, the coroner’s office and the Richland County Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

