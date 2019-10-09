Not ‘Forrest Gump,’ but Beaufort will be the backdrop for another movie set in Alabama

SHARE COPY LINK

After 20 years, another movie is set to be filmed in Beaufort.

The Lowcountry city has been the backdrop for the likes of “Forrest Gump” and “The Big Chill” but hasn’t had a feature film shot here since “Rules of Engagement,” released in 2000.

An upcoming project won’t have the blockbuster budget of those but should bring positive attention to the area, said Ron Tucker, executive director of the Beaufort Film Society.

“Stars Fell on Alabama” is billed as a romantic comedy and will be filmed in Beaufort during November. Some downtown storefronts will be transformed during filming to reflect small-town Alabama, including Crimson Tide flags, Tucker told city officials Tuesday.

“It shows off Bay Street, and it will show off Beaufort,” Tucker said during a meeting to discuss possible street closures.

Some scenes will be shot at Beaufort High School on Lady’s Island, in Port Royal and Bluffton, Tucker said. Filming in Bluffton, expected to take one day, also will likely happen in November. Filming is expected to begin in Los Angeles next week, he said.

The Beaufort Film Society is partnering with Rareform Pictures and director V.W. Scheich.

Scheich had previously been in Beaufort trying to raise support for crowd-funded comedy “Basement Bob,” and he screened his movie “Interwoven” at the Beaufort International Film Festival.

More than 100 extras have been recruited for the film and will work with 25 cast members and about 40 crew.

Like “Gump,” the film will be set in Alabama. A Hollywood agent is returning to town for his 15-year high school reunion and persuades an actress to pose as his girlfriend after seeing his old friends all married and with children, according to a synopsis of the plot.