Men throwing packages of cellphones, drugs over SC prison fence now behind bars, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Two men who were providing inmates at a South Carolina prison with banned items now find themselves behind bars, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

Packages filled with contraband were thrown over a fence at Lieber Correctional Institution Monday, DOC said in a news release.

The prohibited items in the packages included cellphones, drugs and tobacco, according to the release.

In all, three packages that were recovered at the prison in Dorchester County contained 11 cellphones, 200 doses of ecstasy and 77 packages of tobacco wrappers, DOC officials said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK

A Dorchester County sheriff’s lieutenant spotted Dominique Antwuan Montgomery and Terry Jamal Whittaker throwing the packages, according to the release.

The 29-year-old Charleston man and 25-year-old Goose Creek resident are both charged with trafficking in ecstasy 100 doses or more, furnishing a prisoner with contraband and criminal conspiracy, DOC officials said.

A third suspect involved with the scheme is wanted by law enforcement.

Lieber is a male-only Level 3 prison in Ridgeville.

“Level 3 facilities are high-security institutions designed primarily to house violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems,” the DOC said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Listen to our daily briefing:

SHARE COPY LINK