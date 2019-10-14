York man had cocaine around house, including in baby formula container, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A York man who had cocaine in a baby formula container when arrested has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Andarius Marquite Dontavious Sanders, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to trafficking cocaine and two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to prosecutors and court records.

Sanders was arrested in October 2018 by York County drug agents at his Washington Court home, records show. When police searched his house about 40 grams of cocaine was found, said Aaron Hayes, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Some of the cocaine was found in a container previously used for baby formula, Hayes said.

Officers also seized about a half-pound of marijuana, Hayes said.

Sanders’ child and another adult were in the home at the time of the 2018 arrest, police said. Charges against a co-defendant remain pending.

Sanders pleaded guilty to the 2018 drug crimes, Hayes said. Other charges, including a charge of felony child neglect, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with Sanders and his lawyers, Hayes said.

While Sanders was free on bond pending his court appearance last week, he was arrested again last month for drugs, according to Hayes and court records. In that September arrest, Hayes was charged with having about 100 grams of marijuana, according to Hayes and arrest reports.

One of the guilty pleas from court Friday included Sanders admitting to having the marijuana with intent to distribute in September while out of jail on bond pending court for the other drug charges, Hayes said.