47-year-old inmate dies in cell at South Carolina prison, officials say

An inmate of a South Carolina prison was found dead in his cell Monday morning, Department of Corrections officials said.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Steven Ranslow Allison, the S.C. Department of Corrections said on its Twitter feed.

Suicide is suspected in the 47-year-old’s death, according to the tweet.

Allison was locked up at Perry Correctional Institution on drug convictions, prison records show.

He was found in his cell, where he died, the Department of Corrections said.

No cause of death has been determined, but an autopsy is scheduled for Allison. Department of Correction officials are investigating the death.

Perry is a male-only, high-security facility in Pelzer.

Allison was projected to be released from prison in October 2034, DOC records show.

He was serving out 25-year sentence for distributing methamphetamine following a 2013 conviction, according to prison records.

Since he’s been in prison, Allison has been disciplined seven times, primarily for possessing or using drugs, prison records show.

Since March 2017, Allison has been primarily incarcerated at Perry, prison records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

