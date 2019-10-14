Man ate a chicken sandwich from Zaxby’s in SC — then got hepatitis A, lawsuit says

SHARE COPY LINK

A man in South Carolina has blamed Zaxby’s after he reportedly contracted hepatitis A from a drive-thru order earlier this year.

Thomas Flowers said he purchased a meal from Zaxby’s at the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston on May 22, fell ill and was ultimately diagnosed with the contagious liver disease.

He sued the fast-casual chicken restaurant chain in Charleston County on Thursday for personal injury.

“The chicken sandwich, french fries, and tea were represented to plaintiff as safe to eat,” the complaint states. “The food was not of good quality and contaminated (and) that as a result of the actions or inactions of defendants in furnishing a product that was unsafe to eat and unreasonably dangerous, plaintiff was seriously injured and damaged.”

A representative for Zaxby’s did not immediately respond to McClatchy news group’s request for comment Monday.

But South Carolina state health officials warned of possible hepatitis A exposure at that particular Zaxby’s restaurant in June, saying in a news release an employee there tested positive for it.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between May 20 and May 23 could have been exposed, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

But officials were quick to clarify that it was not a foodborne outbreak.

“The concern here is not the restaurant,” Dr. Linda Bell, MD and state epidemiologist, said in the release. “It is with a food handler who has hepatitis A infection.”

At the time, health officials recommended any patrons who might have been exposed get vaccinated, but warned it wouldn’t prevent an infection if administered “more than 14 days after a specific exposure.”

People who have been exposed usually become sick within two to six weeks, the release states.

“Most people who get hepatitis A feel sick for several weeks, but they usually recover completely and do not have lasting liver damage,” officials said.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, belly pain or yellowing of the eyes and skin, the release states.

Flower’s lawsuit makes claims for gross negligence and strict liability after the exposure. He is seeking actual and punitive damages as well as attorney’s fees.