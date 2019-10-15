One killed in early-morning Midlands-area shooting, SC sheriff’s office says

SHARE COPY LINK

One person was killed in an early-morning shooting in the Midlands Tuesday, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at about 1 a.m., outside of a business on U.S. 76, Chief Deputy Todd Johnson said in a news release. It was identified as Valmont Industries, which is just outside of the city of Newberry.

An unresponsive man was found by deputies, and died at the scene, according to the news release.

Information on a suspect, or suspects, was not available, but the sheriff’s office said a person of interest is being questioned.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said it was not an active shooter situation, and it does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, calling the shooting an isolated incident.

The man who was killed will be publicly identified by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office when the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Listen to our daily briefing: