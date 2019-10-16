Man’s fall at Myrtle Beach resort led to his death, family claims

SHARE COPY LINK

A man’s fall at a Myrtle Beach resort contributed to his death, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Horry County.

James John Casper allegedly tripped over a “raised threshold,” causing him to fall at the Landmark Resort on South Ocean Boulevard in October 2016. North Carolina resident Tammy Locklear, an administrator of Casper’s estate, recently filed the suit.

The lawsuit states Casper suffered permanent injuries, partial disability and extensive pain due to the fall. Casper later died and his injuries from the fall were a “contributing proximate cause” of his death, according to the lawsuit.

The incident was caused by the resort’s carelessness and negligence in failing to fix the hidden and unsafe “raised threshold” and in maintaining the premises in an “unsafe and dangerous” condition, the lawsuit states.

A Landmark manager has not responded to a message left by The Sun News for comment. The plaintiff’s attorney has not responded to messages requesting clarity on the “raised threshold” Casper allegedly tripped over.