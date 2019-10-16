Fort Mill man on bond for indecent exposure against 3 women charged with 4th victim

SHARE COPY LINK

A Fort Mill man free on bond for indecent exposure arrests against three York County women has been charged with showing his private parts to a fourth victim, police said.

Brandon Joshua Mayer, 23, was arrested late Tuesday on an indecent exposure arrest warrant after the latest victim came forward, according to the York County Sheriff’s office.

The latest arrest comes after an incident in September, a few days before the three other incidents, according to police

A woman walking her dog Sept. 23 told police Mayer showed her his penis and offered her money, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The incident happened in the Baxter community, west of Interstate 77, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

She reported the incident days later after other women in the area reported similar incidents to sheriff’s deputies and Fort Mill police, the report shows.

The suspect called out “Sweetie, can you help me?” while driving an SUV without a shirt and with his pants down, the woman told deputies.

The Herald does not report the identities of victims in sexually-related crimes.

Mayer was arrested Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 in three other indecent exposure incidents that happened around the same time Sept. 29 in the same areas of Kingsley and Baxter, police said.

Mayer was out on $30,000 bond for those three incidents when he was arrested Tuesday, records show.

Mayer was convicted in 2016 of breach of peace after an incident at Fort Mill High School in 2013, records show. He received a youthful offender sentence that was suspended upon service of three years probation, according to court records.

Indecent exposure carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each conviction. The law is defined as: “It is unlawful for a person to willfully, maliciously, and indecently expose his person in a public place, on property of others, or to the view of any person on a street or highway.”

Mayer remained in the York County jail Wednesday pending a bond hearing, records show.

SHARE COPY LINK

SHARE COPY LINK

SHARE COPY LINK