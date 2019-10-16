Police believe Hilton Head man secretly filmed at least 50 women during and after massages

SHARE COPY LINK

Detectives believe the Hilton Head Island massage therapist charged with voyeurism secretly filmed at least 50 clients during and after massages, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Martin “Marty” Crocker, 46, was also a volunteer girls volleyball coach at Hilton Head Preparatory School, according to school officials. After news broke Tuesday that Crocker was arrested and charged with secretly filming a client while she was getting dressed, headmaster Jon Hopman sent an email to volleyball parents that said, “Coach Marty was being accused of voyeurism by an adult client” and “(he) has been suspended from his coaching responsibilities pending the results of the investigation.”

Margot Brown, director of development and finance at Hilton Head Prep, told the Island Packet Crocker was never employed by the school, but “periodically assisted his wife.”

Crocker’s wife runs the Hilton Head Prep Volleyball Academy and coaches 7th to 12th graders.

Brown said Crocker was required to submit to a background check before he started volunteering at the school, and the results “did not indicate any prior incidents of concern.”

“He assisted coaches where needed most days across our entire volleyball program, ” Brown said in an email to the Island Packet. “He is no longer serving in any capacity at the school.”

Maj. Bob Bromage, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said in a release Wednesday that investigators are aware Crocker “acted as an assistant coach or in a support capacity with the Hilton Head Preparatory girls volleyball teams and are looking into that.”

The investigation

Investigators have seized Crocker’s cell phone, laptops and tablets with search warrants and are beginning to search through his devices. The sheriff’s office release said this could take several months.

“There is no information to indicate that any of the videos of Crocker’s massage clients have been shared or uploaded to social media or other sites,” the release said.

Crocker was charged with one count of voyeurism, but detectives expect more charges to come as the investigation progresses.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking that Crocker’s clients who are concerned they might have been videotaped to call Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at (843) 255-3427 or Sgt. Seth Reynells at (843) 255-3709.

Clients will be asked questions about where they received a massage, how they paid for it, and might be asked to provide a photograph and provide identifiable traits that will help investigators assist in identifying potential victims.

It is unknown how many businesses Crocker worked for, aside from Hilton Head Body Work, where the incident occured this week. Fountain Spa HHI, Massage Therapy of Hilton Head and Island Yoga each listed Crocker as an employee on their websites on Wednesday afternoon. Crocker is also listed as executive director of Body Logic HHI, which operates from the same suite where the incident occurred.

Investigators believe Crocker also provided services out of clients’ homes, the release said.

Crocker was arrested Monday evening after his client at Hilton Head Body Work reported the illegal filming incident to deputies.

During her massage Monday morning, the woman noticed Crocker was on his phone while he was rubbing her foot and “thought it was weird, but didn’t say anything at the time,” according to the police report.

After the massage ended and Crocker left the room, the woman noticed a camera phone on a shelf pointed at her as she was getting dressed, the report said. The woman then picked up the phone and saw it had recorded her entire massage as well as footage of her dressing, the report said.

The woman immediately texted herself the video and deleted it from Crocker’s phone. She then went to the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

Judge Mark Fitzgibbons granted Crocker a $5,000 personal recognizance bond for the voyeurism charge, according to court records. He was released Tuesday morning.