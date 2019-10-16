SLED agent driving SC lieutenant governor charged in crash that left man hospitalized

SHARE COPY LINK

An agent with South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency has been found at fault and has been charged with a traffic violation after crashing a car Wednesday while driving the lieutenant governor on an official government trip, according to a statement from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and her assistant, Sonja Milisic, were not injured in the crash, but the driver of the other car was hospitalized with minor injuries, Public Safety Director Leroy Smith said in the letter to Gov. Henry McMaster, released by the governor’s office.

The State Law Enforcement Division agent was driving Evette and her assistant on U.S. Route 29 in Spartanburg County, when the light at the intersection on the Hampton Road extension turned yellow. The SLED agent then allegedly turned on the SUV’s flashing, blue lights and tried to rush through the intersection, Smith’s letter said.

The SLED agent said that the traffic light was red on U.S. 29 when he entered the intersection, according to the state public safety director’s letter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When the state SUV crossed the intersection, the car was hit by a second driver.

The second driver, who was driving a Mazda van, was taken to Pelham Medical Center with minor injuries, the letter said.

The Department of Public Safety said the SLED agent, whose name was redacted in the letter, has been charged with failure to obey a traffic control device.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby told The State that the agent and the SUV’s passengers did not sustain any significant injuries, and that SLED is reviewing the crash.

“We will take any appropriate disciplinary actions as necessary following the review of all the information,” Crosby said. “Once the review (by SLED chief Mark Keel) is complete and if disciplinary action is warranted, then we will take the appropriate action deemed necessary.”