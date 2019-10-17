Woman dies after argument at family gathering, Richland County sheriff says

A woman died after an argument at a family get-together in Columbia, and the man who killed her is behind bars, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The incident occurred Oct. 12 at a family gathering in the 700 block of Sharpe Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near Wilson Boulevard and Keenan High School.

A 33-year-old woman and another female at the event got into an argument, according to the news release.

Seeing the altercation, Clinton Thomas made his way through a crowd of people by pushing many out of his way, including an elderly person, before confronting the 33-year-old woman, the sheriff’s department said.

Thomas, 32, shoved the woman with so much force that she fell down and hit her head on a concrete block, according to the release.

Deputies who were responding to emergency calls about a fight at the family event said they arrived to find Thomas trying to move the unconscious woman into a vehicle to taker her to an area hospital.

Even as first aid was administered, she was unresponsive and an ambulance rushed her to a hospital, the sheriff’s department said. That’s where she died Wednesday, according to the release.

The woman will be publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office, which is expected to give her cause of death.

Information on her relationship with Thomas was not available.

Thomas was arrested Thursday and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, jail records show. No bond has been set for Thomas, according to jail records.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.





