Man wanted in connection to shooting in Loris arrested in North Carolina

A 30-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina in connection to a September shooting at a Loris-area club, police say.

The U.S Marshals and the Wilmington, North Carolina police arrested Anthony Gore on Thursday, according to a news release from the Wilmington authorities. He was wanted in Horry County, South Carolina, on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gore is being held in New Hanover County jail.

On Sept. 13, Horry County police went to McLeod-Loris hospital for a report of a man with a gunshot, according to a police report. The victim said he was at the Backwoods Club in Loris when someone started shooting.

Two people drove the victim to the emergency room and dropped him off around 5 a.m.

The man was shot in the calf with an exit wound in the ankle, according to the report. Police say the victim was not cooperative.

Officers determined the shooting actually happened near a Cedar Branch Road home, according to the report. An off-duty police officer said he heard Gore and the man arguing near the home. When the officer looked outside, he heard a gunshot.