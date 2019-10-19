Mysterious motorcycle wreck that killed rider under investigation by SC police

Police are trying to piece together a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on a South Carolina highway.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found a motorcyclist severely injured near U.S. 52 and John Paul Jones Road in Florence County.

Investigators believe that just after 4 a.m. Saturday, the rider lost control while turning from the highway onto the road. He was riding a 2017 Indian motorcycle and wearing a helmet, Corporal Judd Jones of the highway patrol said.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Florence where he died of his injuries, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office is also investigating the death.

Investigators have not determined if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck or if any other factors played into the rider losing control.

The rider hasn’t been identified publicly. The Florence County Coroner’s Office will release the name once the rider’s next of kid is notified of the death.