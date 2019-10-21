Clemson tops University of South Carolina in best colleges ranking, report says

Clemson University ranks as the top college in South Carolina, according to a a newly released study.

The study, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, created the rankings using 33 metrics including: how selective a college is, the test scores of incoming freshmen, net cost, student-to-faculty ratio, average class size, faculty salary, campus safety, retention and graduation rate and employment rate, according to the website’s methodology page.

Clemson was ranked the 94th best college in America, while the University of South Carolina ranked 336th, according to the rankings. Throughout the state, Clemson had the No. 1 graduation rate and the No. 2 “post attendance median salary,” according to the report.

Other S.C. colleges and universities received high rankings in specific categories nationwide.

Columbia International University, a private, Christian school with an enrollment of 1,096, tied for No. 1 in safest campuses.

Erskine College ranked No. 5 for lowest student loan debt.

However, other schools received especially low rankings.

Columbia International University and Claflin University both ranked among the lowest return on financial investment.

Top college rankings, according to WalletHub:

Clemson University Furman University Wofford College North Greenville University University of South Carolina Columbia International University University of South Carolina-Aiken Presbyterian College The Citadel Lander University

