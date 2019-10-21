Take that Hilton Head and Charleston! Myrtle Beach area named top affordable city

The Myrtle Beach area is the top most affordable city in the United States that attracts new residents, according to a story published by USA Today.

Myrtle Beach, Conway and North Myrtle topped the list of 50 cities across the country in the story published Friday.

“When I look at the fact that we are also the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the nation, that proves why people are moving here,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “We continue to get better year after year.”

The article states the median home value in the area is $194,700 and the average household income is $51,580. The cost of living is 8.1 percent less than the national average, according to the story.

The City of Conway has seen growth in the last few years in its downtown area, with restaurant openings, a beauty school and a new park.

Taylor Newell, City of Conway spokeswoman, said the city has taken steps the last several years to make the city a destination for people.

“We’re thrilled to hear that USA Today agrees with us that our area is number one for affordable cities where everyone wants to live right now,” Newell said. “That’s exciting for both those of us who already live here and for the future of the City of Conway.”

Other South Carolina locations to make the list are Spartanburg, the Greenville, Anderson, Maulden area and Charleston. No. 2 on the list is Punta Gorda, Florida, followed by Cape Coral/Fort Myers, Florida.