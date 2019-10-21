Severe weather could hit Midlands overnight with thunderstorms and possible tornadoes

Severe weather is in the forecast for the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

Powerful thunderstorms could impact the area sometime in the early morning hours Tuesday, the NWS said.

Tornadoes and damaging winds are potential effects of the storms, while flash flooding, lightning strikes and small hail are also possible, according to the forecast.

The storms could begin at 2 a.m. and last through the morning commute and up to 11 a.m., the NWS said.

In Columbia, the storms are expected to have the most impact after 5 a.m., with winds in the 5-7 mph range, before growing stronger during the day, the NWS said.

The eastern part of the Midlands and areas to the east, through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas, face the greatest threat from the storm, the forecast shows.

While the potential storms are expected to be intense, they are also forecast to be short-lived and isolated. The fast-moving nature of the cold front will likely limit the rainfall to less than half of an inch, according to the NWS.

This is the same storm system that started Sunday in the Midwest, and caused a tornado in Dallas that left a long trail of destruction in its wake, the Weather Channel reported.

After this storm moves through the area, the forecast does not include much chance of rain until Friday.

