Man stabbed in the chest during robbery in Myrtle Beach, police say 

A man was stabbed in the chest in Myrtle Beach early Monday morning attempting to fend off a robber, according to an incident report.

Myrtle Beach police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where the victim was being treated for a stabbing wound.

According to the report, the victim and his co-worker went to a house party around 43rd or 44th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. While outside the house smoking with a group of people, the victim said he was approached by an unknown male wearing all black who pulled out a knife and reached for his pockets, the report states.

When the victim attempted to disarm the man, everyone that was outside ran away, and he was stabbed in the chest and received some small cuts on his hands, the report states. The victim stated the robber was unable to take any items out of his pocket, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.