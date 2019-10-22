Woman, 21, charged after Chester teen shot girl, 16, in Fort Mill crowd, police say

A Rock Hill woman is charged in a shooting earlier this month in Fort Mill where a Chester teen shot into a crowd of seven people, police said.

Lesi Anasticia Campbell, 21, was arrested Monday night on seven counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the gunfire on Oct. 9, police said.

Campbell is accused of driving the shooter to the area outside apartments on Forest Ridge Road, then driving him away, Zachary said. A group was gathered outside an apartment when the teen approached with a gun and started shooting, Zachary said.

Seven people were in the group of victims, Zachary said.

“Any or all of the victims could have been injured or killed,” Zachary said Tuesday.

Campbell remains at the York County jail after she was denied bond in a court hearing Tuesday, records show.

The accused shooter is a 16-year-old boy from Chester, police said earlier this month. He was arrested a day after the shooting on seven counts of attempted murder and conspiracy, police said. He remains in the custody of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, according to police.

The apartments are west of U.S. 21 north of the Catawba River.

The shooting was the second since August, police said. In August, Fort Mill police charged two Lancaster teens after two other teen boys were shot.