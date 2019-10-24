Deputy hit by car directing traffic at Midlands elementary school, sheriff says

A deputy has been hospitalized after she was hit by a car while directing traffic in front of a Midlands elementary school Thursday morning, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. at Lugoff Elementary School, which is in Kershaw County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Lee Boan identified the deputy as Chelsea Cockrell, a school resource officer, WLTX reported.

The deputy had her blue lights on and was wearing her bright yellow reflective jacket when she was struck by a vehicle that witnesses said was going about 40 mph, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The driver stopped after the crash, but admitted to being distracted by his cellphone when he hit the deputy, according to the release.

There is no word if there will be any criminal charges, or if any arrests have been made.

The deputy was alert and talking when she was taken to a hospital in Columbia, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on her condition was not available.

“Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office asked.

As of 9 a.m., the incident remained in progress, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

