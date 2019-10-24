Who owes back taxes in South Carolina? It’s about to become public on a new website

A new website will include a public database of people and companies who owe back taxes to the State of South Carolina, according to the Department of Revenue.

The online database will include all state tax liens on a public website that anyone can search, according to a press release. The DOR says the website will go live Nov. 1.

According to the state DOR, “A state tax lien is a legal claim against real and/or personal property to secure payment of taxes. The SCDOR can issue liens as a result of failure to pay taxes.”

South Carolina’s individual county clerks of court and registrars of deeds will no longer be in charge of holding state tax liens after the website goes live. The South Carolina General Assembly approved a new law in the spring to put that public information online in a central statewide database.

The website will include the “date and time the lien is available to the public on the Internet, the name of the taxpayer, and the amount of tax and penalties,” the law states.

The database will be available on https://dor.sc.gov/.