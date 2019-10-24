Former Midlands area police chief arrested for stealing money from bust, SC cops say

A former chief of police at a Midlands area department was arrested for stealing money from evidence, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday.

Steven Daniel Holloway was Chief of the Eutawville Police Police Department when he took money seized in an arrest, SLED said in a news release.

Eutawville is in Orangeburg County and about 65 miles southeast of Columbia.

The 37-year-old Santee man took $4,606 that had been seized during an arrest in Eutawville, according to arrest warrants. The incident occurred between December 2017 and August 2018, warrants show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

During an investigation, a sealed evidence bag was found in Holloway’s patrol vehicle between Aug. 30-31, while it was parked at Eutawville Town Hall, warrants show.

Holloway was arrested Tuesday, and taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center where he was charged with misconduct in office, and grand larceny, according to the release.

He was released after posting the $2,500 bond that was set for Holloway, who was named chief of police in 2015, the Times & Democrat reported.

Holloway resigned on Aug. 13, according to the newspaper, which shared records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy that showed Holloway was the subject of an investigation.

“On Thursday, August 8, 2018 it was determined that some weapons that were currently being held as evidence by the Eutawville Police Department were traded to a local gun store as part of a personal trade in exchange for a rifle,” according to the document shared by the Times & Democrat. “Holloway told members of the police department that the weapons traded were owned by him. One weapon that was part of the trade was identified by the serial number as being one that was confiscated through an incident report that had it listed along with the serial number. The trade was brokered by the then Chief Steven Holloway. Additionally it was determined that approximately $4,606 worth of seizure money and a department-issued glock 22 are also missing. On Friday Holloway was confronted with the situation at which point he chose to resign.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.