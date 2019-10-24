Rock Hill man wanted after dogs found chained, dead without food or water, police say

Rock Hill police are seeking a man after two dogs were found dead, chained to a tree without food or water.

Stanford Bernard White Jr., 34, is charged with three counts of ill treatment of animals, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

Police have arrest warrants for White, Chavis said in a news release late Thursday.

Chavis is wanted on two counts of ill treatment resulting in death, with one count of ill treatment without death, Chavis said.

The Herald was first to report the dogs were found dead Oct. 18 at a home on Franks Street. After testing, the dogs were found to have died from the lack of food and water, Chavis said.

A third dog was found alive in a cage but also had no food or water, police said. That dog was treated at a veterinarian’s office and is expected to recover, Chavis said.

The test results show no other illnesses contributed to the deaths or the malnourishment of the dogs, Chavis said.

In September, York County Council enacted a new county law making tethering of dogs illegal. Use of a chain is prohibited under the new county ordinance.

The new law also defined rules for adequate food and disposal of dead animals.

