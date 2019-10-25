While Trump spoke at Benedict, HBCU students were told to stay in their dorms

Benedict students were told to stay in their dorms while President Donald Trump is on campus, students told The State.

“Once the president arrives on campus, students are pretty much being told to stay in our dorms,” said Kevin Reese, a senior marketing major at Benedict College.

Benedict sophomore Nia Byas also said the campus was on “lockdown.” Other local media outlets have quoted Benedict College students saying they were asked not to leave their dorm rooms during the president’s visit. The State spoke to student protesters who also said they were told to stay in their dorms from 3-4 p.m.

Reese said he understands the need for security, but sees no reason why officials can’t secure a relatively small place like Benedict, compared to the massive venues Trump often speaks at.

Students were largely left out of Trump’s speech, where Trump gave a speech on criminal justice to approximately 300 people, according to a previous article from The State. Roughly 10 of those were students, according to the article.

“Sure, I would love to go to the event,” Reese said. “Not that I’m a supporter, I oppose him. But just to hear a sitting president, I wouldn’t want to miss that.”

