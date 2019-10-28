$42K in heroin, gun, money seized; 2 Lancaster men charged with drug trafficking

Police seized $42,000 in heroin, a gun and cash Thursday after arresting two Lancaster men for drug trafficking, officials said.

Berry Allen McIlwain, 29, and Demarkio Quinshaun Ingram, 29, were charged about 10 p.m. on the S.C. 9 Bypass, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Ingram was under surveillance Thursday night by federal agents from the ATF and Homeland Security on an outstanding drug trafficking arrest warrant from September, Barfield said.

Lancaster County deputies, State Law Enforcement Division officers and federal agents moved in on both suspects after the suspects met in separate vehicles in a McDonald’s restaurant parking lot, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. Ingram pushed an officer and ran but was caught across the highway, Faile said.

Officers recovered 140 grams of heroin, $4,438 in cash and a .38-caliber handgun, deputies said. Both cars were seized by police, Faile said.

Faile said the street value of the heroin recovered by police is around $42,000.

Ingram is charged with three counts of trafficking heroin and assaulting an officer, according to police and court records.

Ingram was free on bond on eight charges from 2016 and 2017 arrests for drugs and other offenses, court records show. Those eight previous cases remain pending trial in Lancaster County court, records show.

Ingram served five years in a South Carolina prison after a 2011 drug conviction, court records show.

McIlwain was charged with two counts of heroin trafficking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

McIlwain has previous convictions for drugs and weapons, South Carolina court records show. Mcilwain was sentenced to 30 months in prison for those 2012 convictions, court records show.

Both men were denied bond and remain in the Lancaster County jail.