SC police searching for motorcyclist who ran from wreck that killed other biker, father

Qwantise Abrams was looking for a better house for his family, a friend posted online. But now that family is without its father.

Abrams was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night, according to the Sumter Police Department. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified him Saturday.

Investigators are searching for another motorcyclist who was riding with Abrams and ran away from the collision.

The 32-year-old Abrams was riding on North Lafayette Drive in Sumter around 7:30 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer turned left out of a Dollar General parking lot onto the road. Abrams collided with driver side of the SUV. The other motorcyclist also wrecked, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Abrams, who was not wearing a helmet, spilled off his bike and died at the scene, authorities said. The other rider, who also likely suffered injuries, fled on foot, police said.

The wreck injured a 29-year-old passenger in the rear of the Trailblazer. He was airlifted to a medical facility in Columbia where he is still hospitalized, though he’s expected to recover, police said.

The 26-year-old driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital and released..

Police are investigating the collision and are looking for the other motorcyclist to help figure out what exactly caused the wreck.

Abrams was known as Tubby to his friends and acquaintances. He posted on social media often about his children and how much he loved them. Family members and friends memorialized him on his Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.

Listen to our daily briefing: