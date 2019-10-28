Murder trial set for former York cop accused of killing wife in Chester, officials say

A former police officer from York, who is accused of beating his wife to death in 2016 then covering up the crime with a car crash, is set to face trial this week, officials said.

James Harold “Jamie” Baldwin Jr., 60, was arrested in August 2018 for the death of Judy Orr Baldwin. Baldwin’s lawyer, Phil Jamieson, said in previous court hearings that Baldwin denies the killing and cover-up.

Jamie Baldwin Jr. is a former South Carolina police officer in York and Columbia, who also worked at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher, records show.

The trial was moved to Lancaster County, according to a court filing obtained by The Herald. A jury is expected to be picked Monday, court officials said.

Baldwin is accused of beating his wife to death, then claiming she was killed in a Chester County car crash in 2016, prosecutors have said in court in previous hearings. Baldwin told police he was rushing her to a hospital after she fell while hanging Christmas lights in December 2016.

Prosecutor Candice Lively said in previous court hearings that Baldwin deliberately wrecked his car into a creek to hide that his wife was beaten to death. He was arrested after an investigation was presented to a Chester County grand jury in 2018, The Herald was first to report in August 2018. The grand jury indicted Baldwin for murder.

Baldwin was out on bond for an arson charge for allegedly setting a friends’ home on fire in York County when he was arrested in his wife’s death. Baldwin also is accused of trying to defraud an insurance company after the 2017 fire. Those York County charges are pending, court records show.

Baldwin faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder under state law.

Check back for updates on this developing story.