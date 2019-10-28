Bat Cave?: Vacation turns spooky with dead bats at North Myrtle Beach rental, suit says

An Horry County woman came in contact with a colony of more than 200 bats — some of which were dead — during a week-long stay at a North Myrtle Beach house, according to a lawsuit.

Kennedy Neiderer filed a lawsuit in Horry County against the rental agency Thomas Real Estate, Inc. and the property owner James H. Benson, alleging she found numerous dead bats and bats that were possibly rabies infected.

Neiderer, who was staying at a rental house with family at 205 12th Ave. N. in June 2017, said there were numerous dead and dying bats in the entryway beside the living room where she was sleeping. The defendants, the lawsuit states, knew about the colony of more than 200 live bats because previous renters had reported the bat infestation to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The lawsuit states Neiderer had to undergo “numerous painful and disruptive rabies vaccinations.”

Thomas Real Estate and Benson have not responded to messages from The Sun News asking for comment.