Save your quarters: Paid parking is coming to a close in the Myrtle Beach area

Halloween isn’t just fun for youngsters, it’s a great day for drivers who frequent the Myrtle Beach area.

With kids running around trick-or-treating, adults who drive can now rejoice with the paid parking season in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach comes to an end on Oct. 31.

In Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, all public parking spaces will be available for free parking on Nov. 1, with some private lots still charging for parking.

All paid parking kiosks in public parking lots on either side of Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach will be turned off on Thursday at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Passport App, which is used for parking, will no longer accept payments for those lots until next year.

Paid parking for each municipality will resume on March 1.

With North Myrtle Beach launching its paid parking season in June, the city is hosting a public, interactive planning session on Nov. 15 with representatives from Kimley-Horn to discuss proposed parking strategies, long-term parking management ideas and potential refinements to the city’s paid parking program.

The meeting will offer a “drop-in” format, allowing people to arrive and leave at any time between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to city officials. Throughout the meeting, easels will be on display proposing solutions to public parking challenges and participants will used different colored stickers to indicate their preference regarding each item.

City officials will also be on hand to review the data collected as they work on enhancing city’s parking program.