Staying dry and warm on Halloween will be tricky, Midlands weather forecast shows

The weather forecast in the Midlands on Thursday night is no treat for anyone going out on Halloween.

It is expected to rain and temperatures will drop drastically once the sun sets, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

A 70 percent chance of rain is predicted for Thursday night, the NWS forecast shows.

The time for the greatest chance of thunderstorms will be from 6 p.m. through midnight, according to the NWS.

Danielle Fasion holds an umbrella for Azure Fasion, 6, as they trick or treat Halloween night, Monday October 31, 2011 at the home of Jesse Jones at the corner of Oakwood and East Streets in Raleigh. For the past three years Jones’s halloween decorations have become more elaborate to include life-size animated ghouls, lights and a fog machine. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

In addition to bringing umbrellas, trick-or-treaters seeking candy might also need to cover their Halloween costumes with coats to stay warm.

While a high of 81 degrees is possible during the day, temperatures are expected to drop to a low in the 40s at night, according to the NWS.

The thunderstorms in the forecast for Halloween are a continuation of precipitation the NWS said it expects to begin Wednesday in the Midlands, when there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

Anyone in a costume will also want to make sure it is well secured, as winds could exceed 10 mph on Thursday, according to the NWS forecast.

The cooler temperatures are predicted to last through the weekend, when highs will only reach the mid 60s. Thermometers will likely be in the 50- and 40-degree range, according to the NWS.

The weather is predicted to be worse further north.

“The chances of excessive rainfall and severe thunderstorms through Thursday evening have increased,” in the Upstate, the NWS office in Greenville-Spartanburg tweeted.

The forecast in Charlotte also calls for thunderstorms, with hail and tornadoes are possible.

“It’s going to be a scary time for the trick-or-treaters,” meteorologist Scott Krentz of the NWS office in Greer, told The Charlotte Observer.

