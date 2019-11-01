York Co. deputies investigate 2 Lake Wylie armed robberies by masked man with gun

York County deputies are investigating a pair of armed robberies in a Lake Wylie neighborhood that happened within minutes of each other.

Both incidents involved a masked man with a gun, deputies said.

The robberies happened Tuesday night on Montgomery Road and Autumn Glen Court, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“We do not have any information that specific victims were targeted, but the incidents were close to each other and around the same time,” Faris said. “We are asking people to be vigilant and alert as we investigate.”

Police have not yet been able to say the crimes are connected, but both victims reported a man with a gun wearing a ski mask, according to deputies and incident reports. Both victims reported the suspect demanding a wallet outside their homes.

The first incident on Autumn Glen Court was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report. A masked man told the victim to hand over a wallet, the report stated. The suspect stole a cellphone and the wallet before fleeing, according to the victim.

The first victim did not report being hurt, deputies said.

Deputies were on scene with the first victim when the second victim reported being attacked.

On Montgomery Road, a resident told deputies at around 9:50 p.m. a masked man robbed him at gunpoint while in his driveway, a second incident report shows.

There was a scuffle between the victim and suspect, after which the victim fell to the pavement and struck his head, deputies said.

In that robbery, the suspect took the Michael Kors wallet, credit cards and about $300 in cash, according to deputies.

Deputies have increased patrols in the area, Faris said.