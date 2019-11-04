South Carolina

Crash blocking traffic on highway heading to Columbia in Monday morning commute

Traffic was backed up on a major highway running through the Midlands, creating delays for drivers heading to Columbia on a Monday morning commute.

A collision occurred on Interstate 20, and an eastbound lane was closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. one mile east of Exit 58 in Lexington County, SCDOT tweeted.

The normally busy highway was moving much slower, as traffic was backed up for several miles, SCDOT cameras showed.

A car was stopped in the left-hand lane and had to be moved by a patrol car, video showed.

The lane reopened shortly after the car was moved, but traffic was still slow moving.

Information on any injuries was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

