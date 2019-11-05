Lawsuit: Woman severely injured after tripping over cords at Myrtle Beach arcade

An Horry County woman suffered severe injuries after falling over arcade game cords at a Myrtle Beach arcade, according to a lawsuit.

Carol Legette was injured after falling in November 2016 at the arcade inside Wings Beachwear on South Kings Highway, according to the lawsuit. She filed the lawsuit this week against L & L Wings, Inc., doing business as Wings Beachwear or Wing’s Arcade.

Legette had to have knee replacement surgery on both legs after tripping on the cords, losing balance and falling to the floor, the lawsuit states.

The arcade was negligent in failing to “use reasonable care in the placement and maintenance” of the cords, the lawsuit states.

Legette suffered physical pain, disability, impairment and medical expenses, according to the lawsuit.

A spokeswoman for Wings said the company had no comment about the lawsuit.