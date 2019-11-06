South Carolina

He searched the fridge for candy during Palmetto Dunes burglary. Now he’s wanted by police

On Halloween night, a Hilton Head burglar left an unlikely, yet seasonally appropriate, piece of evidence for police — a Toblerone chocolate bar.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Palmetto Dunes Property Management office Nov. 1 after employees noticed their security cameras were missing, according to a police report.

What the burglar didn’t realize was that the cameras recorded a direct feed to the employees — and those cameras recorded him making a fateful mistake.

A security camera captured the man opening the refrigerator door, illuminating his face that otherwise couldn’t have been seen in the dark. The video shows a clear view of the man’s face as he scans through the refrigerator and pulls out a Toblerone chocolate bar.

But, plot twist: he didn’t actually eat the milk chocolate bar.

He just fidgeted with it, and then left it on a desk for police to collect for DNA evidence, hours later, according to the report.

Employees told police it appeared the man stole a leaf blower valued at $200, a $50 gift card, and two $50 security cameras.

According to the report, employees believe the man entered the business through a numerical locking system that several people had access to. There were no signs of a forced entry.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity is asked to call Master Sergeant Andrew Faucett at 843-255-3516 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Mandy Matney
Mandy Matney is an award-winning journalist and self-proclaimed shark enthusiast from Kansas. She worked for newspapers in Missouri and Illinois before she realized Midwestern winters are horrible, then moved to Hilton Head in 2016. She is the breaking news editor at the Island Packet.
