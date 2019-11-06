Teen threatened to shoot another student at Lexington County middle school, cops say

A teenage girl has been charged after threatening to bring a gun to her middle school and shoot another student, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The threat was issued Tuesday by a 15-year-old who attends Pine Ridge Middle School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The teen was charged with threatening students, according to the release.

She was released to the custody of her mother, the sheriff’s department said.

The girl did not have a gun at school and her mother said she did not have access to a weapon, sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick told The State.

The 15-year-old will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

