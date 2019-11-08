Ex-cop arrested months after he was accused of domestic violence, SC officials say

State investigators arrested a former Spartanburg police officer more than five months after he was accused of domestic violence, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED officers arrested Terry Stewart, 25, Thursday and charged him with third-degree domestic violence, Spartanburg County jail records show.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the allegations after a woman who lived with Stewart said he assaulted her.

Stewart is accused of assaulting the woman on May 26 at their shared home in Greer, according to the arrest warrant. The warrant said the woman had visible injuries.

