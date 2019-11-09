SC home was ‘practically a drive-thru’ for drugs, cops say. 3 brothers arrested in raid

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office busted up what an investigator said was “practically a drive-thru” for crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana operated by brothers.

Edward Spigner, Jr., 47, Darrell Spigner, 49, and Anthony Spigner, 19, were arrested during the raid of a mobile home on Stilton Road.

Investigators had the home under surveillance and concluded it was a place people were going to buy drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and raided the home just after 2 p.m. Thursday. When the sheriff’s patrol cars’ blue light came on, one of the Spigner’s tried to runaway, the office said. The three brothers were put in cuffs and deputies began searching the house.

Deputies found more than 10 grams of cocaine as well as $3,000 worth of methamphetamine, according to the office. The crack was found in the kitchen by the sink and in plain view in the living room.

The brothers were also selling sodas, bottles of water and Newport cigarettes for 50 cents each, police said. A sign in the home advertised the items and prices and the brothers also “urged visitors to remain quiet and draw no attention,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“!!!Attention!!! Family & Friend. If u here to chill Don’t B in and out my door! Keep your voice at a inside tone... (here we practice awareness),” the sign read.

The sign also said people shouldn’t ask for “handouts” or an “IOU.”

A sign inside a Orangeburg county mobile home that police said was a “drug house.” OCSO

“We’d been watching this location for a period of time and obtained a search warrant,” Ravenell said. “Needless to say these individuals were not very happy to see us approach their little store.”

Deputies said they found a crack pipe, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Guns and ammo were also seized from the home.

Investigators charged Edward Spigner with trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing marijuana. Darrell Spigner was charged with meth possession and Anthony Spigner with simple marijuana possession.

The three were booked at a county detention center. A judge gave Edward an $80,000 bond and required ankle monitoring while Darrell was given a $5,000 bond. Both posted bond, court records show.

Since Anthony’s charge was a low level misdemeanor, he was ordered to appear in court in January and let go.

“These types of operations lead to more than just making the arrest for today,” Ravenell said. “We’re taking down information on the people who frequent these places. Today’s court appearances won’t end this.”

In 1993 Edward pleaded guilty to assault and battery with intent to kill and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court records. In 2005 and 2006 he pleaded guilty to second degree burglary and a drug offense.

Darrell also has a prior criminal record, court records show.

In 1990 he pleaded guilty to cocaine possession, according to a background check. He began a two year prison sentence in 2002 for another cocaine possession charge. Only two years after his sentence was done, police charged him with cocaine possession again and he pleaded guilty, receiving a seven years imprisonment sentence, records say. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine or meth and was sentenced to 3 years probation. He was done with probation a little more than a year before his latest charge.