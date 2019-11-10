Free coffee for a year for first customers of Columbia’s newest doughnut shop

A new Dunkin’ store is opening in Columbia, and the first 50 customers will get free coffee for a year. Submitted

The Irmo-area doughnut shop is at 1131 Dutch Fork Road and will open on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The doors will open at 4 a.m., and Dunkin’ will celebrate it latest coffee/baked goods shop by awarding free coffee for a year to the first 50 customers in line, according to the release.

The morning will also include a live broadcast by radio station 104.7 WNOK, a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m., appearances by mascots and other giveaways, it said in the release.

In addition to the freebies, the shop is called a “next generation store,” with a welcoming design and innovative technologies, according to the release.

Among the new tech is a tap system that can serve eight consistently cold beverages, in addition to espresso machines, per Dunkin’.

The restaurant also has an area dedicated to mobile pickups, for customers who order on an app.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the Columbia community,” franchise owner Peter Marrinan said in the news release. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep the area running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ specializes in hot and iced coffee in a variety of flavors, in addition to baked goods such as doughnuts, bagels and muffins. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide.